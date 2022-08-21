Search

21 Aug 2022

Thousands expected to attend Michael Collins centenary commemoration

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

21 Aug 2022 11:33 AM

Thousands of people are expected to attend a centenary commemoration of the death of Irish revolutionary leader Michael Collins later today.

The event, taking place in Michael Collins’ native West Cork, will be marked be a historic address by the Fianna Fail leader Micheal Martin.

Mr Martin will become the first Fianna Fail Taoiseach to speak at a commemoration for Mr Collins.

He will join Tanaiste Leo Varadkar in delivering a joint oration, with the ceremony beginning at 3pm.

Michael Collins was shot and killed during an ambush by anti-Treaty forces on August 22, 1922 near Beal na Blath in Co Cork during the Irish civil war.

The identity of the shooter remains a mystery 100 years later.

Descendants of Mr Collins will travel from across the world to attend today’s event to mark the eve of the leader’s death 100 years ago.

They will join the thousands of people who will travel from across Ireland to mark the anniversary of his death.

They will gather at the ambush site, known as Beal na Blath, where the Michael Collins Memorial Cross is situated.

Mr Collins’ role in Ireland’s fight for freedom and independence came to prominence following Neil’s Jordan’s biopic of the leader and Tim Pat Coogan’s book, Michael Collins: A Biography.

Mr Collins was part of the delegation which signed the Anglo-Irish treaty in 1921, leading to a split in the Irish parliament and to the Irish Civil War.

A major plan to oversee the event will involve multiple agencies, including the Defence Forces, An Garda Siochana and emergency Services.

A number of roads surrounding the area will be closed and there will no car access or parking near the monument.

Those who plan to attend the event have been asked to park in designated areas and walk to event.

