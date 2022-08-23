WATERFORD WEATHER: Sunny spells and scattered showers expected today with highs of 21 degrees
Sunny spells and showers this morning, although they will gradually die out leaving a dry and mostly sunny afternoon although cloudier conditions and outbreaks of rain will extend from the southwest by evening.
Highest temperatures of 18 to 22 degrees in light to moderate west to southwest winds.
Showery outbreaks of rain, with some heavy bursts will gradually clear as the night progresses with drier conditions and clear spells developing by morning. Lowest temperatures of 9 to 12 degrees generally in light to moderate southwesterly breezes.
Sunny spells & isolated showers this morning️— Met Éireann (@MetEireann) August 23, 2022
Turning drier away from the northwest during the afternoon
Rain will follow into the south towards evening & spread northeastwards.️
Highs of 17 to 22C in light to moderate west to southwest winds. pic.twitter.com/wqscDVBGVf
Pollen Forecast
Moderate today and on Wednesday.
