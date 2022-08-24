Motorists advised to expect delays due to resurfacing works in Waterford

Photo: Google Maps
Local traffic delays are likely to be experienced due to roadworks in Waterford in the coming days, it has been announced.
Roadworks are due to take place on R665 Clonmel towards Knocklofty Road at Wood Road from today, Wednesday, September 24 through to Friday 26 to facilitate road surfacing works.
The local authority has advised that a stop/go system with convoy will be in operation.
Motorists have been advised to expect delays.
They have also been advised to use alternative routes where possible.
