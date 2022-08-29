Planning application to expand Waterford care centre submitted to county council

Planning permission to expand a Waterford care centre for adults with intellectual disabilities has been lodged with Waterford City and County Council.
The application was submitted this week (August 23) by Carriglea Cáirde Service for the construction of an extension to the existing community dwelling at White Strand, Skehacrine, Abbeyside, Dungarvan.
A decision is expected to be made by the middle of October this year.
