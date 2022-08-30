Expansion of Waterford facility to create 350 jobs

Waterford Fine Gael Senator John Cummins has warmly welcomed plans by Horizon Therapeutics to expand their development and manufacturing facility at the IDA business park at Butlerstown by 320,000 sq/ft which would ultimately result in the creation of some 350 jobs.

The company confirmed that a planning application has been submitted to Waterford City and County Council for the major expansion.

Horizon purchased its existing facility in June 2021 for $65 million with the understanding that adjacent Industrial Development Agency (IDA) Ireland land was available for further manufacturing and development expansion.

Senator Cummins said:

“This is a further vote of confidence in Waterford as a location for foreign direct investment and builds on the more than 600 jobs which were announced in the second half of 2021.

“I have been working very closely with Tánaiste and Minister for Enterprise, Trade and Employment Leo Varadkar to emphasise the importance of job creation in Waterford and the wider South East region. Since Fine Gael came into government a decade ago, we have seen the continued upward trend of IDA and Enterprise Ireland supported employment in Waterford and I look forward to that trend continuing.”

He added:

“State supported IDA jobs are up 70% in Waterford since 2011 which is fantastic to see.

“These jobs create higher disposable income, which in turn benefits the wider local economy. It also goes to show the importance of having purpose built advance facilities which major companies can locate in.

“The current 44,000 sq/ft facility which Horizon are located in was the second of the advance buildings constructed by the IDA at Butlerstown, with the third now being occupied by Repligen.

“A fourth is currently under construction and I will continue to lobby for plans to be advanced for the next one, to ensure that pipeline of jobs continues to flow”.

“As we grow as a global biotechnology company, it is important to continue to invest in our development and manufacturing capabilities to supplement our current network of contract manufacturing organizations to maintain flexibility over our production and supply,” said Tim Walbert, chairman, president and chief executive officer, Horizon.

“The planned expansion to add this drug substance facility is important to the long-term growth of our commercial and pipeline

biologics as well as our commitment to Ireland.”

Senator Cummins concluded by saying “Investments like this are testament to the fantastic multinational companies and workforce that we have here in Waterford and the wider South East region.

“There is no question, Waterford is one of the best locations to live, work and invest in”.