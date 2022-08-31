Two Waterford schools seek planning permission for single-storey extensions

Planning applications for single-storey extensions at two Waterford schools have been submitted to Waterford City and County Council.
The separate applications - submitted by the Boards of Management of St Mary's National School and Mercy Secondary School - were received by the council this week (August 28).
If granted, construction of a new single storey extension (consisting of two classrooms, six resource rooms and one Assisted User WC) can begin at St Mary's in Ballygunner.
Permission also includes a link corridor, roof-mounted PV panels and the construction of a new car parking area located to the front of the school.
The application for works at Mercy Secondary School on Ozanam Street in Waterford City includes the construction of a single storey extension to the existing building, as well as all associated site works.
Decisions on both applications are expected by the end of September 2022.
