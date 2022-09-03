Waterford theatre gives musicians a boost in new Spotify playlist of local talents

A Waterford theatre has created a Spotify playlist featuring homegrown local talent.
The Theatre Royal's new monthly playlist '100% WATERFORD, Backstage @ the Royal' features original music from local recording artists all across the county.
Some of the musicians featured include Ward, Birds of Burden, Caela Murphy, and Oran Byrne, with 20 new original songs from Waterford artists set to appear each month.
The theatre is eager for music-lovers to "make some noise" by sharing the playlist online and giving local talent a big boost.
SHARE REQUEST— Theatre Royal (@theatreroyalw) August 30, 2022
Our Backstage@TheRoyal team have launched a new monthly Spotify playlist, 100% WATERFORD, which features original music from local recording artists. If you're a Spotify user, help us help them to make some noise by Following. https://t.co/2E5HUIG9Jk
#Waterford pic.twitter.com/grhVu30p2h
Anyone with a Spotify account can follow the playlist, which is available to listen to for free here.
