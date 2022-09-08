Hundreds of people in Waterford affected by new boil water notice

Hundreds of people in Waterford will be affected by a new boil water notice issued by the HSE.

Following consultation with the Health Service Executive, Irish Water and Waterford City & County Council have issued a Boil Water Notice for the area supplied by the Touraneena Public Water Supply to protect public health.

The population impacted by this notice - issued due to elevated turbidity in the treated water - is approximately 343 people.

Experts from Irish Water and Waterford City and County Council are assessing the situation with a view to having the notice lifted as quickly and safely as possible.

In the meantime, all customers of this supply are advised to boil water before use until further notice.

Following consultation with the HSE and in conjunction with @WaterfordCounci, a Boil Water Notice has been issued to protect the health of consumers supplied by the Touraneena Public Water Supply. See https://t.co/27T6R8AJHi for more details. — Irish Water (@IrishWater) September 8, 2022

Pat Duggan of Irish Water has acknowledged the impact this notice will have on the community and apologised for the inconvenience to customers: “We are working closely with Waterford City & County Council to restore drinking water quality for all impacted customers. We will monitor the supply over the coming days and will seek to lift the notice in consultation with the HSE as quickly as it is safe to do so.”

Vulnerable customers who have registered with Irish Water will be contacted directly about this notice. Anyone who has concerns can contact the customer care team on 1800 278 278 or log onto the water supply and service section of water.ie for information.

Water must be boiled for:

Drinking

Drinks made with water

Preparation of salads and similar foods, which are not cooked prior to eating

Brushing of teeth

Making of ice - discard ice cubes in fridges and freezers and filtered water in fridges. Make ice from cooled boiled water.