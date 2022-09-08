MATCH PREVIEW: Waterford FC v Cork City. PIC: Sportsfile
PREVIEW
Waterford FC host Cork City at the RSC in the First Division on Friday - Kick-off is at 7.45pm.
The Blues take on table-toppers Cork City in a crucial six-pointer encounter at the RSC as the First Division nears a conclusion.
Danny Searle's side have six fixtures remaining with automatic promotion still a possibility if they can defeat City this week.
Waterford drew 2-2 with Wexford in their most recent league outing while Cork City dropped points to Longford Town in a 2-2 draw at Turner's Cross.
The Blues, along with second place Galway United who face Cobh on Friday, will aim for all three points to keep tabs with Cork City.
2022 Goalscorers
Phoenix Patterson - 13
Louis Britton - 10
Junior Quitirna - 7
Wassim Aouachria - 6
Cian Kavanagh - 5
Shane Griffin - 5
Roland Idowu - 5
Tunmise Sobowale - 3
Darragh Power - 2
Callum Stringer - 2
Eddie Nolan - 2
Louis Britton - 1
George Forrest - 1
WHERE TO WATCH
The match will kick-off at 7.45pm at the RSC on Friday, September 9. The game will also be live-streamed on LOITV
LAST MEETING (FIRST DIVISION)
15 Aug 2022 | Cork City 0-0 Waterford FC
MATCH ODDS
Waterford FC 11/8
Draw 23/10
Cork City 13/8
