Memories of the sea art exhibition inspired by Tramore to run for September

An interactive and educational art exhibition about us and our oceans, inspired by Tramore, will run until the end of September at Central Library on Lady Lane.

Artist Aoife Doherty, in collaboration with the Waterford Sustainable Living Initiative (SLí), is running “Us &The Big Blue”, an exhibition about our connection with and impact on our oceans. It runs in the Central Library 9th – 30th Sept. Aoife has carefully curated a selection of beautiful postcards with people’s memories of the sea paired with her own paintings inspired by Tramore.

These wonderful pieces of art are then interspersed with facts and actions we can take to protect our seas. In our unique location, not only as islanders, but living by the copper coast with the River Suir running through our city, it’s hard to deny our connection to the water and oceans on our doorstep. Did you know 100,000 marine animals die every year from eating and getting entangled in plastic? This exhibition will not only bring you closer to the environment around us but also has tips for protecting it. You can be a climate hero by making some small changes in the way you live.

Aoife Doherty, who graduated from Limerick School of Art and Design, is a local artist who has incredible vision. Her postcards have a unique participatory aspect which outlines the collective and connective experiences associated with the ocean. “Throughout my practice, I have used art as a means of dismantling and trying to understand an array of different concepts.” More info about Aoife Doherty at @aoifedohertyart (Instagram)

Call in to the Central Library, Lady Lane and check out “Us & The Big Blue” 9th – 30th September. More information can be found at sliwaterford.ie or follow us on Instagram, Facebook or Twitter @WaterfordSli.

SLÍ is focused on driving sustainability, climate action and responsible consumption. We do this through education and inspiring action at a community level. Our Vision is of a global community working together to ensure an equitable and sustainable future for all.