ALERT: Weather warning forces early end to Waterford's Harvest Festival

An orange weather warning has forced the Harvest Festival in Waterford city to an end a day early.
The Harvest Festival will now end at 8pm this evening, Saturday, instead of Sunday, September 11th.
The official weather warning is in place for Cork and Waterford from 3am Sunday to 3am Monday with persistent heavy rain forecast along with a risk of disruption due to isolated thunderstorms and localized flooding.
In the vast Junior GIYer’s area which takes over Broad Street families will enjoy learning how to grow food through the seasons with Muireann Ní Chíobháin co-author of the GIY Know it Allmanac. There is seed sowing, bug bingo, a Waste Warrior Workshop from Food Cloud, and the Nore Valley Mobile Farm is in the vicinity.
The live music stage is filled all day long with bands and artists and at Bailey’s New Street this evening there is a not to be missed gig with the Back Road Smokers Club.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.