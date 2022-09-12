Number of visitors at Waterford museums grows by over 60%

The number of people visiting Waterford Treasures museums has more than doubled in the past year.

Seventy four thousand visitors reportedly came to the museums by the beginning of September 2022 since its opening on January 1, representing an increase of 47,009 visitors compared to the same period in 2021.

It represents growth of 63% and, according to Museum Director Eamonn McEneaney, the team at the museums is "thrilled".

He said, "We are delighted to have welcomed the highest number ever of fee-paying visitors to the Waterford Treasures Museums.

"We have had an incredible 12 months since we opened the Irish Silver Museum and the Irish Museum of Time in 2021 and focused on sharing the delights, the treasures and the wonders of the five museums in the Viking Triangle over the last 12 months."

Almost 60% of visitors to the museums were international, 16% were day-trippers from Ireland and the remaining 27% were Irish holidaymakers overnighting in Waterford.

He continued: "We are thrilled to see the hard work from all of the team reaping rewards for the museums and for Waterford. We created some new ticketing models which included the freedom of Waterford ticket, which combines a walking tour and four museum visits as well as admission to Christ Church Cathedral, so we believe this growth is based on a culmination of our new museums and collections, innovative thinking and planning of our promotion carefully, which is all now paying off.

"Based on Failte Ireland statistics the museum's economic contribution to the city is valued at just over €5.8 million which is an astounding figure and demonstrates the real economic value in investing in our heritage here in Ireland’s oldest city.”

The collection of museums includes The Bishop’s Palace, the Medieval Museum, The Irish Silver Museum, The Irish Museum of Time and the ever-popular King of the Vikings Virtual Reality Adventure, plus Reginald’s Tower.

Recently the National Museum of Time was nominated for the prestigious British Guild of Travel Writers International Tourism Awards 2022. The British Guild of Travel Writers is the UK's leading organisation of travel media professionals.

Eamonn says, “Since 2002 we have been working very hard on bringing the story of Waterford to the world. Back then, we had dreams of days like today, where visitors are booking in abundance to explore our heritage. This has been twenty years in the making but I have learned over the years to stop rushing the things that need time to grow.”