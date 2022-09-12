No overcrowding at University Hospital Waterford today (Sep 12)

No overcrowding has been recorded at University Hospital Waterford today (September 12).

According to the latest report from the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation (INMO) 556 people are waiting for a bed nationwide, marking an increase of 126% compared to the same day ten years prior.

University Hospital Limerick is the worst hospital affected today, with 60 patients waiting on trolleys, followed by University Hospital Galway (54 people), Cork University Hospital (53 people) and St Vincent's University Hospital (52 people).

According to today's report, 477 patients are waiting in emergency departments with 79 in wards elsewhere.

Nine children are waiting at Temple Street Children's Hospital with four at Our Lady's Children's Hospital in Crumlin.

Just eight hospitals around the country are free from overcrowding today, including Beaumont Hospital, Connolly Hospital, National Children's Hospital Tallaght, Bantry General Hospital, Mid-Western Eastern Hospital Ennis, Nenagh General Hospital, Portiuncula Hospital, and University Hospital Waterford.

Today's report reveals an overall increase in overcrowding at hospitals nationwide compared to ten years ago, however it marks an improvement at University Hospital Waterford (UHW) where nobody is currently on a trolley, compared to five on the same day in 2012.

Today's figures come following the INMO's monthly Trolley Watch analysis, which recorded 9,603 admitted patients without hospital beds in August 2022, 79 of whom were children.