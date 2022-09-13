Search

13 Sept 2022

Award winning Irish language film set and shot in Waterford coming to cinemas soon

Award winning Irish language film set and shot in Waterford coming to cinemas soon

Award winning Irish language film set and shot in Waterford coming to cinemas soon.

Reporter:

Reporter

13 Sept 2022 9:33 PM

BREAK OUT PICTURES are delighted to announce the release of the award-winning Irish film Róise & Frank in cinemas nationwide on September 16.

Róise & Frank has been a hit on the festival circuit in recent months screening at the Galway Film Fleadh and winning numerous awards including Best Ensemble at Dublin International Film Festival and scooping the Audience Award at both the Santa Barbara and Sonoma International Film Festivals. 

Shot in the beautiful seaside town of Ring in Waterford during the Summer of 2019,  Róise & Frank tells the story of the recently widowed Róise (Bríd Ní Neachtain) who is struggling in the aftermath of her husband Frank’s passing. Grief-stricken and lonely, Róise has distanced herself from the world and those dearest to her.  But when a stray dog appears out of nowhere, following her every move,  a rejuvenated Róise comes to believe in the reincarnation of her husband and the power of enduring life in its next, hopeful steps.

The film stars young newcomer Ruadhán de Faoite from Ring who plays a fledgling hurler Maidhchí. Ruadhán was just 12 yrs old during the time of filming and this was his first acting role. He’s now a student at Méanscoil san Nioclás in Ring. The school scenes were shot in Scoil Náisiúnta na Rinne and many of the extras were students from the school.

Róise & Frank is an up-lifting tale of shaggy dogs, a grieving widow, the national game of hurling and finding hope in the darkest of places and is winning audience’s hearts everywhere it goes. 

Róise & Frank is written and directed by Rachael Moriarty and Peter Murphy and produced by Cúán Mac Conghail of Macalla Teoranta. The film was funded by Screen Ireland, TG4 and the BAI as part of the Cine4 scheme.

Speaking on the upcoming release, directors Peter Murphy & Rachael Moriarty commented that they were “thrilled that Róise & Frank will be in Irish cinemas this Autumn. International audiences have loved the story of Róise, the dog and the hurling so we are hoping our home crowd enjoy it too!”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media