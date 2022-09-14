ALERT: Diversions in place in Waterford to facilitate roadworks
Waterford County Council wish to advise the public that due to roadworks, the R677 Ballydurn road will be closed today (Wednesday September 14) to facilitate road surfacing works.
Diversions are in place.
