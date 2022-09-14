Waterford community centre gets greenlight for all-weather pitch extension

Planning permission has been granted for the extension of an all-weather pitch at a Waterford community centre.
Waterford City and County Council greenlit the application submitted by Modeligo Community Centre this week for changes at the centre in Dungarvan.
Works will consist of an extension of the existing pitch together with ball catch netting, additional flood lights to match existing and an 18 metre x 5 metre high precast concrete hurling wall as well as all other ancillary site works.
