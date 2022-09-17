Waterford man Molumby included in Stephen Kenny's Republic of Ireland squad

Waterford native Jayson Molumby is once again included in Kenny's squad following some impressive displays for Championship outfit West Brom. PIC: Sportsfile
Stephen Kenny has confirmed his Republic of Ireland squad for the forthcoming UEFA Nations League fixtures against Scotland (September 24) and Armenia (September 27).
Waterford native Jayson Molumby is once again included in Kenny's squad following some impressive displays for Championship outfit West Brom.
Meanwhile, Preston's Robbie Brady and Cardiff's Callum O'Dowda have returned to the Irish setup following their return to good form with their clubs.
The squad in full is below:
|— FAIreland ⚽️ (@FAIreland) September 15, 2022
Robbie Brady, Andrew Omobamidele & Callum O'Dowda all return to the Ireland squad
Obafemi, Ogbene & Parrott bolster forward line for matches against Scotland & Armenia
24/09 |
27/09 | #COYBIG pic.twitter.com/2EGKai6bfS
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.