18 Sept 2022

Planning granted to Waterford estate for distillation of whiskey in agricultural buildings

Reporter:

Mary MCFadden

18 Sept 2022 6:33 PM

Planning permission has been granted for the distillation of whiskey in former agricultural buildings on a Waterford estate. 

The application, which was submitted by the Managing Director of Curraghmore Whiskey Limited in May this year, was greenlit this week for the change of use of five existing agricultural buildings on Curraghmore Estate to industrial use.

The buildings will be used for the distillation of spirits, retail use, spirits maturation and ancillary use. 

Works will consist of internal alterations, demolition works within the proposed buildings, alterations to facades, alterations to roofs, the addition of two covered external fire escape stairwells, conservation works to the facades and roofs of two residential units, conservation works to existing farm complex gates and railings, and new site signage at the Portlaw entrance to Curraghmore Estate. 

The proposed development will include the addition of five bus and 28 car parking spaces (of which two are wheelchair accessible), two Gas Storage Tanks, three ground mounted solar panel arrays, new Integrated Constructed Wetlands treatment system, production Water Well, below ground Fire Fighting Water storage tanks, four Silo Grain Storage Tanks, one process effluent tank, the adaptation of an existing water wheel to generate hydroelectricity, and all other associated site works. 

The application - granted under 19 conditions - will be accompanied by a Natura Impact Statement. 

