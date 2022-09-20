INMO reveals number of patients waiting for beds at Waterford Hospital

The newest Trolley Watch report from the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation (INMO) has revealed the number of patients waiting for beds at Irish hospitals today (September 20).

According to the report, five people are waiting at University Hospital Waterford, making it one of the least overcrowded hospitals nationwide.

However, today's figure marks an increase on the number of patients waiting for beds on the same day in 2021, when the hospital was one of six hospitals free from overcrowding.

A total of 434 patients are waiting in emergency departments across Ireland while 87 are in wards elsewhere, marking an increase of 34% compared to the same day a year prior when 390 patients waited for beds.

University Hospital Limerick is the most overcrowded hospital nationwide today with 62 people waiting for beds, followed by 53 people at Cork University Hospital, and 51 people at University Hospital Galway.

Almost 40 admitted patients are waiting at Letterkenny University Hospital, with 34 at St Luke’s General Hospital, Kilkenny, and 30 in Sligo University Hospital.

Meanwhile, just four hospitals are free from overcrowding today, including Beaumont Hospital, Connolly Hospital Blanchardstown, National Children's Hospital Tallaght, and Midlands Regional Hospital Tullamore.

Eleven people waiting for beds are under the age of 16.

Cork University Hospital was the most overcrowded hospital on September 20 2021 followed by University Hospital Limerick and University College Hospital Galway.

Six hospitals were free from overcrowding on the day including Connolly, Beaumont, National Children's Hospital Tallaght, South Tipperary General Hospital, Bantry General Hospital, and Nenagh General Hospital.