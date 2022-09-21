Social housing development in Waterford shortlisted in Irish Building and Design Awards

The awards final take place in Dublin on October 7, 2022
A social housing development in Larchville which was completed by Waterford City and County Council in Autumn 2021 has been shortlisted as finalist in the Irish Building and Design Awards, Public Sector – Housing Project of the Year.
Funded by the Department of Housing, Local Government and Heritage under the Rebuilding Ireland programme, the project consists of five new housing units.
Client design team was led by Diarmuid Reil Architects and the contractor was John Somers Construction Ltd.
Anton Lennon, Executive Engineer, Waterford City and County Council said it was a great acknowledgment of the quality of Waterford’s social housing projects:
“These awards recognise excellence in the build and design sectors, so to be shortlisted is a huge endorsement of the high standards and quality of finish of the Larchville project.”
The awards final take place in Dublin on October 7, 2022.
