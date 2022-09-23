Three day Stop-Go system to be implemented on Waterford road next week

Motorists are advised to be aware of a Stop-Go system which will be in place on a Waterford road next week.
According to Waterford City and County Council, the traffic management system will be implemented from September 26 to 28 at Curraghateskin/Ballyrohan on the R671 due to water mains works.
Stop-go traffic management 26-28th Sept at Curraghateskin/Ballyrohan on the R671 due to water mains works #RoadAlert https://t.co/U7xes7bnpv— Waterford City & County Council (@WaterfordCounci) September 23, 2022
