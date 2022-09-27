WATERFORD WEATHER: Cloudy with heavy showers expected today
Outbreaks of rain or drizzle in west Munster will spread across the rest of the province during the morning, persisting throughout the day and turning heavier at times in the afternoon.
It will be breezy with a moderate to fresh northwesterly wind, occasionally increasing strong and gusty in the southwest. Cool with highest temperatures of 11 to 15 degrees.
Patchy light rain and drizzle will gradually clear away to the southwest tonight, followed by clear spells and scattered showers. Moderate to fresh northwesterly winds will ease light by morning and lowest temperatures will range between 5 and 10 degrees.
Outbreaks of rain & drizzle will extend across Connacht, Munster & parts of Leinster this morning & will turn a bit heavier in the afternoon️— Met Éireann (@MetEireann) September 27, 2022
Drier in the northeast with scattered showers & occasional sunny periods️
Breezy with a moderate to fresh west to northwest wind️ pic.twitter.com/vc78o9qtpX
Pollen Forecast
Low on Monday and Tuesday.
