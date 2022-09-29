WATERFORD WEATHER: Mainly dry today with heavy rains expected later
Mostly dry today apart from the odd light shower. There will be long spells of autumn sunshine and just a partial build-up of cloud during the afternoon. After a chilly start, afternoon temperatures will range from around 14 to 17 degrees in moderate northwest breezes.
Dry at first tonight, but cloud will thicken from the west and outbreaks of rain will move in.
The rain will turn heavy and persistent with the possibility of localised flooding. The rain will be accompanied by strengthening southerly winds with gales developing at the coast. Lowest temeratures early in the night of 7 to 10 degrees but turning milder later.
Pollen Forecast
Mainly dry today with good sunny spells in most places ️— Met Éireann (@MetEireann) September 29, 2022
Some cloudy periods too, with the chance of a light shower near coasts ☁️
Afternoon highs of 14-17°C ️
Cloud, strengthening winds & rain pushing in from the Atlantic overnight ⚠️
More here https://t.co/9gKN6SVok4 pic.twitter.com/prbYFu4MvF
Low
