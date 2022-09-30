Waterford garda recognised for her life-saving heroics

The life-saving actions of a Tramore-based garda who came to the aid of a patient in cardiac arrest saw her receive an award at a ceremony at which the patient she helped was also in attendance.

Garda Caitlin Kelly of Tramore, Co. Waterford was recently awarded for her outstanding act of tenacity, when in March 2022 she happened upon a cardiac arrest in public.

Gda Kelly quickly recognised the seriousness of the situation and began the chain of survival.

This quick action led to a very successful outcome for the patient involved.

The National Ambulance Service and the Order of Malta presented her with a First Responder Medal and Certificate of Recognition following this act.

Garda Kelly was joined for the presentation by the patient in question, Chief Supt. Padraic Dunne of Waterford Division, Supt. Fiona Fogherty of Tramore Garda Station and her unit sergeant Edwin Flynn.

Also in attendance were NAS Operational Resource Manager Mick Fanning, Community Engagement Officer Jonathan Lynch, OofM Assistant Commissioner David O’Grady, Officer in Charge Eoin Hewston and Unit CFR Coordinator Clodagh Murphy along with local volunteers.