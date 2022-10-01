Waterford land owners warned over failure to stop turf cutting on protected bogs

Ireland could be referred to the European Court of Justice unless action is taken to stop the cutting of peat within Special Areas of Conservation (SACs), the European Commission has warned.

SACs are designated to conserve raised bogs and blanket bogs under the EU's Habitats Directive.

In a statement, the European Commission said Ireland has taken action to stop turf cutting in SACs, but said that "cutting activities are still ongoing and enforcement action appears to have stalled".

While restoration activities have begun on some raised bogs, the European Commission said it "is too slow given the importance of this priority habitat and its precarious state".

"With regard to blanket bogs SACs, there appears to be no regime controlling ongoing cutting with the cutting for domestic use exempt from control," the commission said.

It is 11 years since the commission first raised the issue with Irish authorities, which breaches European law under the Habitats Directive and national regulations.

The commission said it was issuing a notice now “after a long dialogue”.