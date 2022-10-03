WATERFORD WEATHER: Mainly dry and cloudy today with some showers expected
Today will be mostly cloudy across Munster with the best of any bright intervals in east. Many areas will be dry. However, outbreaks of light rain or drizzle will affect western and southern coastal areas.
Highest temperatures of 16 to 18 degrees with fresh gusty southerly winds.
Tonight, rain in the west will become heavier and more persistent. It will extend eastwards across the region overnight with fresh gusty southerly winds and lowest temperatures of 12 to 14 degrees. The rain will clear by morning.
Pollen Forecast
Low on Monday and Tuesday
