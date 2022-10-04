Waterford competitors to take on Ireland's Fittest Family challenge this week

A Waterford team is among the four next families to compete in the RTÉ show, Ireland's Fittest Family, RTÉ has confirmed.

Nina’ s Burns team from Waterford lines up against Anna’s Gallagher's team from Donegal, Donncha’s Sheehan's team from Limerick and Davy’s Nugent's team from Louth to take on the lake in episode 2 of Ireland's Fittest Family.

The RTÉ show returns to the lakes for the second heat tonight and all our families and coaches will be hoping to do enough to stay on the game and progress from the forest through to the lake onto the swamp and make it all the way to the final on the mountain

Both Donncha and Nina are really feeling the pressure as they both lost a family last week- Can they get their families through in the second episode on Sunday night?

The families must each take on the old favourite, fast and furious, a four way race over a series of gruelling obstacles. .

The four families then have their stamina tested in an old favourite which has had a makeover for the new location – slingshot.

With the scores of the first two events are combined, the winning family goes through to the next round, and the family at the bottom are sent home. Then the other two face Ireland’s Fittest Family’s first ever water eliminator.

This is the first time Ireland’s Fittest Family have filmed the heats in a brand new location – the beautiful Rathbeggan Lakes in County Meath – with the rest of the series returning to Hell & Back in Kilruddery, Co Wicklow.

At the foothills of the Wicklow mountains, with muddy swamps, lakes and forests, those behind the show say it is the perfect location to put our families through their paces.

As the coaches and their families battle for the title, as always on Ireland’s Fittest Family, it’s all about the events, which will be tougher and more intense than ever before. Slingshot is back and will see our families digging their heels in to stay in the game. Last season’s favourite Back Against The Wall is also back, with the families feeling the burn again this year.

Hanging Tough and Fast and Furious are also back and our families will be hoping to splash their way to victory at ‘The Lake’. But all eyes will be on our new events such as Raft Rage and High and Dry as they make their debut, and the families will be trying to cling on or pull their way to victory.

Our dreaded eliminators are tougher and more intense – with a slippery new customer in the form of the first ever water eliminator.

The show organisers say that emotions run high, as the families, and their coaches, do everything they can to reach the summit on ‘the mountain’ and be crowned Ireland’s Fittest Family!

Heats one to four takes place in ‘The Lakes where four families in each episode battle it out for two places in the quarter-finals. Then it’s on to ‘The Forest’ for two episodes, when the remaining 8 try to fight their way to the next round. Next up. the semi-final takes place in ‘The Swamp’ where the six families remaining desperately try to nab one of four places in the Grand Final, on ‘The Mountain’