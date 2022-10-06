WATERFORD WEATHER: Sunshine and showers today (October 6)

It will be a breezy and showery day today (October 6) with occasional sunny spells.
According to Met Éierann, sunshine will be especially prevalent in the southern counties including Waterford with highest temperatures of 13 to 17 degrees in a moderate to fresh and gusty southwest wind.
Early tonight there will be clear spells and scattered showers. A band of more persistent rain will move into the northwest around midnight and will move southeast across the country overnight.
There will be some heavy and possibly thundery bursts and it will be breezy and blustery with a fresh to strong and gusty southwest wind.
Lowest temperatures of 8 to 13 degrees.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.