10-day road closure announced for Waterford road

Glen Road. Photo: Google Maps
A public road is to be closed in Tramore to allow for the installation of a crash barrier. it has been announced.
The road will be closed for 10 days to allow for the safety works.
Notice has been given that Waterford City and County Council will close the R685 Glen Road public road to through traffic from 10th to 19th October 2022 to facilitate the installation of the barrier.
The following diversion route will be in place via Waterford Road R675, Tramore Ring Road R675 and Monvoy Road R682
Waterford City & County Council says it wishes to apologise for any inconvenience caused.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.