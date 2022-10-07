Search

07 Oct 2022

Waterford students invited to compete for EirGrid climate award

David Power

07 Oct 2022 10:33 AM

Secondary school students in Waterford are being encouraged to enter a science focused competition with the chance of winning the EirGrid Climate and Delivering a Cleaner Energy Future award. 

EirGrid, the operator and developer of Ireland’s electricity grid has partnered with SciFest to create the climate and energy focused award which will be presented to students who design a creative, innovative approach to utilising energy from clean resources.

SciFest@School is a second-level programme promoting STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Maths) education by providing a forum for students to present and display their scientific investigations.

Following a busy and successful year of SciFest STEM fairs held in schools across the country, EirGrid and SciFest are urging students in Waterford to get creative and take part this academic year.

Speaking about EirGrid’s involvement in the programme, Errol Close, Head of Strategy and Sustainability with EirGrid said: “Leading on sustainability and decarbonisation is central to our strategy.  Achieving this requires the development of innovative solutions to enable electricity to play a key role in decarbonising our daily lives. That is why EirGrid is proud to partner with SciFest on this award, to give secondary school students a chance to showcase their ambitious, solution-driven ideas to addressing climate change.”

He added, “EirGrid is working to securely transition Ireland’s power system to one that is built around low-carbon renewable energy, to create a better future for all. We look forward to developing this partnership and continuing to support young people in participating in STEM subjects and creating those critical skills that will be required to support the transition to a cleaner energy future.”

Welcoming the renewed partnership, CEO of SciFest, Sheila Porter commented: “The EirGrid Climate and Delivering a Cleaner Energy Future Award serves to raise awareness of the need for climate action in our young people and will encourage them to become ambassadors for change regarding the most important issue facing the world today. We are grateful to EirGrid for their continued support and look forward to working with them again in the new academic year.” 

For further information about EirGrid’s role in delivering a cleaner energy future visit eirgrid.ie or for more information about a SciFest Fair, visit scifest.ie

 

