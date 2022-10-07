Search

07 Oct 2022

Blacksmith Sculpture Officially Unveiled at Durrow Station on Waterford Greenway

Blacksmith Sculpture Officially Unveiled at Durrow Station on Waterford Greenway

Nicky Sheehan, Dick Clancy, Mayor of Waterford City and County Cllr John O’Leary, Johnny Brunnock, Trails Officer, Waterford City and County, Mick Norris, Dennis Moules, Michael Cass and Ger Kirwan.

Reporter:

David Power

07 Oct 2022 12:33 PM

A dramatic new sculpture has been formally unveiled at Durrow Station on the award-winning Waterford Greenway. 

Mayor of Waterford City and County, Cllr. John O’Leary joined members of Dungarvan Men’s Shed recently to formally unveil ‘The Blacksmith’ sculpture.

The art piece was the brainchild of Dungarvan Men’s Shed and is a tribute to the local blacksmith, or ‘Gabha’, who worked in their forges located in every parish all over Ireland.  The sculpture incorporates the steel remnants of the roof trusses of St. Molleran’s Church, Carrickbeg.

Speaking at the unveiling ceremony, Cllr. O’Leary said that he was “delighted to be part of the event to formally launch ‘The Blacksmith’ and by doing so highlighting the importance of the ongoing links of the wider community with the amenity that is Waterford Greenway.  I would also like to take this opportunity to commend Dungarvan Men’s Shed for its work in the wider local community.” Cllr O’Leary also went on to acknowledge the work of the Waterford City and County Council Greenway Team for their ongoing hard work on this project and others.

Nicky Sheehan, Chair of Dungarvan Men’s Shed said: “We are delighted to donate this monument of ‘The Blacksmith’ to Waterford Greenway. I would like to thank our Shed members ​who helped prepare the materials and ​work​ed together with Waterford City and County Council​ staff, Michael Norris and Ger Kirwan​ to deliver this important art piece at a location where many people will see it.”

‘The Blacksmith’ follows on from a previous collaboration between Dungarvan Men’s Shed and Waterford City and County Council where shed members had created amenity benches which have since been installed at a number of rest points along Waterford Greenway. 

