PROPERTY WATCH: A house with a brilliant location and even better asking price in Waterford

This two-bed mid terrace property is in one of the most convenient locations in Waterford, close to a shopping centre, a school and within walking distance of Waterford city centre.
Two bed mid terrace home situated in the sought after residential area of Gracedieu Road. Conveniently located just minutes walk from Super Valu Hyper Shopping Centre and The Mercy Schools, and less than 10 minutes walk to Waterford city centre and all amenities.
Gracedieu is also in close proximity to the Outer Ring Road which provides easy access to many locations i.e. the Dunmore Road, University Hospital Waterford, Dunmore East and the IDA Industrial Estate.
Accommodation comprises of entrance porch, sitting room, kitchen and a bedroom on the ground floor with the master bedroom and shower room on the first floor. The property has the benefit of a spacious rear garden set in lawn and patio area, gas fired central heating and PVC double glazed windows.
