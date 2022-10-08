Waterford mural is up for monthly international award | Get voting...

A mural in Watford is on a short list for an international award, with voting now open.

Every month the international Street Art Cities platform shares the latest street art of the month through a series of Instagram polls.

Voted by its audience a shortlist of 25 artworks make it to the 'best of' final and now everybody can vote their favorite artist to the top spot.

Portuguese Mr Kas' mural for Waterford Walls is in the shortlist, so the organisers say it is time to support your local artwork and call out to vote:

This month you'll find a fine selection of murals in Belgium (Roeselare), Croatia (Zagreb), France (Toul, Villers-Ecalles), Germany (Weeze), Georgia (Tbilisi), Ireland (Waterford), Italy (Gherardi, San Pietro Magisano, Stornara), Kosovo (Mostar),the Netherlands (Hoorn), Spain (Ibros, Espina de Tremor, Reinosa, Vicar), Sweden (Göteborg), UK (Belfast, Glasgow Southend-on-Sea) and the USA (Las Vegas, New York).

Discover all 25, share the poll and let your audience vote for their favorite artist.

You can place your vote here.

Voting closes on Sunday October 9th at midnight CET.

Street Art Cities is the world's leading urban art database, thanks to a global community of hunters, artists, galleries, and festivals you can find street art in more than 1000 cities of the world. Almost 40.000 locations have been registered, making it the world's biggest street art map. Download the free Street Art Cities app and "explore cities through Street Art"