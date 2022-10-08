Search

08 Oct 2022

Seven deaths confirmed in Creeslough explosion

Seven people have been confirmed dead following an explosion at a service station in Creeslough on Friday

Seven deaths confirmed in Creeslough explosion

Emergency services at the scene in Creeslough on Saturday morning. Photo: North West Newspix

Reporter:

Chris McNulty in Creeslough

08 Oct 2022 11:33 AM

Email:

news@donegallive.ie

Seven people have been confirmed dead following an explosion in Creeslough on Friday.

Emergency crews worked overnight to remove bodies from the rubble at the Applegreen service station.

A search and recovery operation for further fatalities remains ongoing in a town numbed by the tragedy.

A specialised crew was aided by sniffer dogs in a major rescue mission following the blast at around 3.20pm.

Late on Friday night, three fatalities were confirmed.

Overnight, four more bodies were recovered from the debris.

Eight people were transferred to hospital for medical treatment, An Garda Síochána confirmed.

A spokesperson said: “Donegal County Council Fire Services, An Garda Síochána, the HSE National Ambulance Service and Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service remain at the scene in a search and recovery phase of this operation.”

The N56 road remains closed and traffic diversions are in place.

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media