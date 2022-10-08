Motorists advised of traffic operation in Waterford townland next week

A traffic light system will be in operation in a Waterford townland next week.
Motorists should be advised the system will be in place on R671 in Bawnfaun on Monday October 10 and Tuesday October 11 to facilitate essential roadworks.
It will be operation during the hours of 8am and 4.30pm on both days.
