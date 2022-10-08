Search

08 Oct 2022

Breaking news: Creeslough explosion death toll rises to nine

A search and recovery operation will continue into Saturday afternoon following a horrific explosion on Friday afternoon

Emergency crews continue to sift through the rubble as the search for bodies continues

Reporter:

Chris McNulty in Creeslough

08 Oct 2022 1:33 PM

Email:

news@donegallive.ie

As an unimaginable tragedy unfolds before the grief-stricken community in Creeslough, the death toll from an explosion on Friday has risen to nine.

Emergency crews continue to sift through the rubble as the search for bodies continues.

A specialised crew was aided by sniffer dogs in a major rescue mission following the blast at around 3.20pm.

By Saturday morning, seven fatalities were confirmed and the toll rose by another two just before noon.

Eight people were transferred to hospital for medical treatment, An Garda Síochána confirmed and there are fears that more bodies are trapped in the debris.

Creeslough native living in Australia sets up GoFundMe to assist local families

Gerard McFadden, who is living in Brisbane, Australia, learned the awful news of an explosion in his hometown of Creeslough that has claimed seven lives, has set up a fundraiser to help the families of the deceased and injured, which has already raised over €12,000

“The heart had been torn out of our community,” Fr John Joe Duffy, the visibly-upset local parish priest, said.

“This is a tragedy that is beyond belief. It is an accident beyond our imagining.

“This has happened in the heart of our community. A sad reality just unfolded. This is our community, this is the shop where we all meet.”

Fire services and ambulance personnel, including some from Northern Ireland, rushed to the scene.

The N56 road remains closed and traffic diversions are in place.

A Garda spokesperson said: “An Garda Síochána continue to request that any road users intending to travel to the Creeslough area for any reason consider alternative routes as Emergency Services continue to deal with this ongoing incident. Traffic diversions remain in place at this time.”

