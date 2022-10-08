State-of-the-art reader pens now available at Waterford libraries

Waterford libraries are encouraging children and adults with reading difficulties to borrow reader pens from local branches.
Reader pens work by scanning text and reading out the words with natural speaking voices.
The state-of-the-art devices help improve reading skills, particularly for those with learning difficulties such as dyslexia and anyone learning English.
The pens are available at libraries across Waterford including Ardkeen, Carrickphierish, Tramore, Lismore, Dungarvan and Central Library.
No wifi required.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.