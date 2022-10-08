Waterford receive seven camogie All-Star nominations

The PwC Camogie All-Stars ceremony will take place on Saturday, November 26 in Croke Park.
The Waterford senior camogie team have received seven All-Star nominations following an impressive championship campaign which saw the Déise reach the All-Ireland semi-final.
Included in the nominations are: Iona Heffernan (Ferrybank), Brianna O’Regan (De La Salle), Orla Hickey (Dungarvan), Lorraine Bray (Cappoquin), Beth Carton (De La Salle), Abby Flynn (De La Salle) and Niamh Rockett (St. Annes).
Waterford Camogie are delighted to announce 7 All Star Nominations for 2022:— Waterford Camogie (@deisecamogie) October 5, 2022
Well done to all girls. Full details on attached link. https://t.co/861cwP8vPE@tomasmcc
