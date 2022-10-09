Road in Waterford seaside town to close for 9 days

A road in a Waterford seaside town will be inaccessible to motorists for over a week.
According to Waterford City and County Council, the R685 Glen Road in Tramore will be closed from Monday October 10 to Wednesday October 19 to facilitate roadworks.
Diversions will be in place.
The R685 Glen Road in Tramore will be closed from Monday 10th of October to Wednesday 19th of October to facilitate roadworks. Diversions will be in place. #RoadAlert https://t.co/DewDRJoM9i— Waterford City & County Council (@WaterfordCounci) October 6, 2022
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.