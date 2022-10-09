Planning application to convert Waterford restaurant into amusements refused

A planning application to convert a restaurant at a Waterford landmark into amusements has been refused.
Coherent Enterprises Ltd submitted an application in June 2022 for the change of use of the main ground floor restaurant and ancillary bar servery floor area at The Forum to amusements and gaming use.
The application also sought the change of use of the ground floor restaurant kitchen to Class 4 use (production kitchen).
Additional information was sought in September and it was refused this week by Waterford City and County Council.
A landmark building in Waterford, The Forum has been used as a bacon factory, entertainment space, cinema and restaurant throughout its almost 100 year history.
