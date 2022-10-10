WATERFORD WEATHER: Mainly dry with sunny spells

It will be mainly dry today (October 10) with sunny spells throughout the morning and some cloud in places this afternoon.
According to Met Éireann, highest temperatures of 15 degrees in the south can be expected.
Tonight will be dry with some clear spells and lowest temperatures of 3 to 7 degrees, possibly dipping lower locally in the south.
Tuesday will be mainly dry with the best of any bright spells in Leinster and east Munster.
Highest temperatures of 12 to 14 degrees with light to moderate southerly winds, freshening later.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.