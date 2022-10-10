Waterford FC maintain winning ways with victory over Treaty United

Waterford FC made it five wins on the bounce on Friday with a comfortable 3-0 victory over Treaty United at the RSC. PIC: Sportsfile
Waterford FC made it five wins on the bounce on Friday with a comfortable 3-0 victory over Treaty United at the RSC.
Junior Quitirna, Raúl Uche and top goalscorer Phoenix Patterson netted for the Blues to keep them in second place following Galway United's loss to Athlone Town.
90+4' FULL TIME at the RSC and goals from Junior Quitirna, Raul Uche and Phoenix Patterson secure a 3-0 win for Waterford FC against Treaty United.— Waterford FC (@WaterfordFCie) October 7, 2022
Massive thanks to the 2,286 in attendance at the RSC tonight.
⏳Next up: Shelbourne (h)#WFCvTUFC pic.twitter.com/LdDvt8seBT
One league fixture remains before the playoffs start for Danny Searle's side while Cork City were confirmed as First Division champions on Friday.
Waterford's next outing is an FAI Cup semi-final when they host Shelbourne at the RSC this Sunday.
