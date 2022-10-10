Tributes paid on passing of former Waterford mayor Billy Kyne

Labour pary leader Ivana Bacik TD has led tributes to former Mayor of Waterford, Billy Kyne who passed away over the weekend.

Deputy Bacik paid tribute to the late Mr Kyne of Abbeyside, Dungarvan, Co. Waterford and extended her sympathies to his family, friends, Waterford Labour comrades, and former colleagues on Waterford County Council and Dungarvan Town Council.

Deputy Bacik said: "Billy was a dedicated public representative who gave all his working life to our movement. He was a true son of Abbeyside and the wider Dungarvan community. He truly lived his values. A proud Labour man from a strong Labour tradition stretching back almost eight decades. He had a generous spirit, was a mentor to many and will be remembered as an utterly kind man with sharp political instincts rooted in the community he loved so well.

"I wish to extend the heartfelt condolences of the entire Labour family to his wife Kay, his children, grandchildren and say that our solidarity and thoughts are with his extended family and wide circle or friends.

"Ar dheis Dé go raibh a h'anam dílis."

The HSE/South East Community Healthcare also expressed its sympathies on the passing of Mr Kyne.

It noted that Billy Kyne was first elected to Dungarvan Town Council in 1979 and became a member of Waterford County Council in 1981. During 35 years of continued service as a public representative, Billy Kyne served as Chairperson and Mayor of both authorities on several occasions, before retiring from politics in 2014.

"Billy Kyne also made a valued contribution to the development of healthcare services in Co. Waterford and the South East during his 14 years spent as a member of the South Eastern Health Board between 1985 and 1999," a statement from the HSE said.

Billy Kyne served as Chairperson of the South Eastern Health Board in 1994.

The HSE extended its sympathies to Billy’s family and many friends. "May he rest in peace," their statement concluded.

Labour party colleague Cllr Thomas Phelan said: "Billy was a stalwart of local government who gave decades of dedicated service to the people of Abbeyside, Dungarvan and Co. Waterford as an elected member of Dungarvan Town Council and Waterford County Council. Billy's commitment to the community and staunch support of the Labour Party were exemplary and inspirational. I will be forever grateful for his kind support and encouragement. My deepest sympathies to Kay, Ema and John. Rest in peace Billy".

Ger Barron added: "Saddened to learn of the death of my friend and Labour colleague Billy Kyne, a true example of a public rep. He was my mentor in the Council, even though I didn’t always understand his advice because he had a long term vision of things, he was always right in the end, I will miss him as a friend".