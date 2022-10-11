TFI to continue rural routes in Waterford

As suggested by PBP Waterford, when Suirway announced the cessation of the bus service to Dunmore, Passage East and Portlaw, it falls on the national service in the form of TFI to step in and ensure a continued public transport service is kept, as an essential lifeline to Rural Waterford.

PBP representative Una Dunphy said, "The model of privatisation peddled by consecutive FF/FG governments over the years has left our services lapse. This now offers TFI an opportunity to improve the service with full benefits of a city service, in terms of frequency, extension of service, student fares, and pre-paid travel cards. It has never been more pressing to make public transport relevant to the needs of the communities it serves, and maximise on those ditching the car for usable, dependable public transport.

"Our model of public transport must adapt swiftly or fail. For far too long the model of privatisation has taken routes that should be served through public transport infrastructure. These will become inoperable in current climates both with the profiteering of fuel companies and the need to incentivise people to switch from cars to public transport. The cessation of Suirway routes to Dunmore East and Portlaw are symbolic of this."

Una continues; "We cannot allow any service to cease, when we need to be increasing services and reducing car usage. Dunmore, Passage and Portlaw routes must be not just maintained but improved by an extended Waterford bus service. Other countries are building on their already extensive public transport networks and making them cost neutral. Transport for Ireland needs to liaise with the communities to see how to get these services going and ensure they are relevant to the needs of the residents."