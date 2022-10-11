Planning application to restore disused Waterford quarry granted

Planning permission has been granted for the restoration of a disused Waterford rock and gravel quarry to agricultural use.
Waterford City and County Council approved the application from TBEB Ltd. for the site at Powersknock, Kilmeaden this week.
The quarry - which comprises some 3.26 hectares - will be restored to agricultural use using imported inert soil and stone classified as Article 27 by-products of the construction industry.
This will include the import of some 270,000m3 of that material over a period of 5 years.
The application was approved under 12 conditions.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.