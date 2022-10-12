Waterford community organisations receive funding of over €400,000

A total of €437,603 has been allocated to twenty-one community organisations across Waterford under category one of the new Community Centres Investment Fund , Fine Gael Senator John Cummins has confirmed.

Senator Cummins said: “I am absolutely delighted to have worked very closely with many of the successful organisations to put forward a strong case to Minister Humphrey’s for their inclusion in this, the very first allocation under the new Community Centre Investment fund. I have no doubt this funding will be put to very good use by the many rural and urban community organisations that have been successful and will go along towards future proofing their facilities.

Following the announcement by Minister for Rural and Community Development, Heather Humphreys, Senator Cummins said: “The funding announced today is another boost to many communities across our city and county. It further displays Fine Gael’s commitment to improving community facilities across Waterford. This new scheme brought forward by Minister Humphreys has provided an extra €437,603 to Waterford and I am particularly pleased that my lobbying efforts have yielded the desired results for so many communities across our county. I would particularly like to thank my Fine Gael colleague Minister Humphreys for her continuous support and interest in our county.”

The Community Centres Investment Fund is a new capital fund which provides a stream of funding for the improvement and refurbishment of existing community centres in both urban and rural areas. The Waterford allocations are detailed below;

Organisation & Allocation:

St. Brigid’s Family and Community Centre €25,000

Waterford Disability Network €18,684.30

Rainbow Community Hall Kilmacthomas €25,000

Ballyduff Muintir Na Tire Community Services Company Limited By Guarantee €24,672

Waterford L.E.D.C. Company Limited By Guarantee €20,000

Ballymacarbry Community Centre Company Limited By Guarantee €24,521.68

DFBA Community Enterprises Ltd €22,338.43

Rathgormack North Waterford Community Development CLG €25,000

Side lol-Oidis Dúin ill Cuideachta Faoi Theorainn Ráthaiochta €24,950

Sliabh gCua Community Centre €21,901.45

Waterford Marine SAR Service CLG €19,650

Barron Community Hall Stradbally €17,592.50

Ballyduff Community Centre Development CLG €15,367.90

Kilmacthomas Day Care Centre €25,000

GOMA Gallery Of Modern Art €18,046.50

Clonea Power Old School Clg €25,000

Gaultier GAA Club €6,900

Children's Group Link Company Limited By Guarantee €6,813.40

Villierstown Church €22,132.50

8th Waterford (Tramore) Scout Group €24,913.25

27th Waterford (Butlerstown) Scout Group €24,118.75

Minister Humphreys said: “The local Community Centre is at the heart of our towns, villages and parishes all across this country. They come in many different shapes and sizes and are a place for people of all ages to meet up and socialise with friends, old and new. I want to support these great local facilities and that’s why I launched the new Community Centre Investment Fund earlier this year. The level of interest has been unprecedented under any scheme previously ran by the Department of Rural and Community Development.

“I am delighted today to announce over €12.5 million in funding for almost 600 projects nationwide. This funding will support Community Centres, Parish Halls, GAA Clubhouses, Youth Facilities, Men’s Sheds and much more. I want to congratulate all of the successful groups who are receiving funding, which I know will benefit local communities for years to come".

Senator Cummins added: “Today’s welcome announcement relates to category 1 applications only. I understand that work is still ongoing in relation to the assessment of Category 2 and (Larger scale projects) Category 3 (Major projects).applications and funding will be announced in due course. If your club or organisation has made an application under Cat 2. or Cat 3, please don’t hesitate in touching base with me to discuss your project, I would be more than happy to assist.”