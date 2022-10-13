Limited tickets still available for Waterford's FAI Cup semi-final

Danny Searle's side are one game away from a place in the FAI Cup final at the Aviva Stadium. PIC: Sportsfile
Waterford FC have confirmed that limited tickets are still available for this Sunday's FAI Cup semi-final clash against Shelbourne at the RSC.
Tickets can be purchased at DG Foods LTD, who are the Blues' main shirt sponsor, up until 4pm today if interested.
ICYMI ️@Dgfoodsltd is open until 4pm today, so if you haven't yet picked up your match ticket, get yourself down #WaterfordFC https://t.co/X6HfpAU3Sp— Waterford FC (@WaterfordFCie) October 13, 2022
Danny Searle's side are one game away from a place in the FAI Cup final at the Aviva Stadium so get down to the RSC to support the Blues this weekend. Kick-off is at 4.45pm on Sunday.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.