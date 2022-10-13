ALERT: Stop/go traffic system on Waterford road to be in place for 8 days

A stop/go traffic system will be in place in Waterford for the next eight days.
According to Waterford City and County Council, the system will be located at Glenaphuca Junction R677 from today (October 13) to October 21 for junction improvement works.
Motorists are advised to drive with caution.
Stop-go system in place at Glenaphuca Junction R677 from 13th to 21st October for junction improvement works. Please drive with caution. #RoadAlert https://t.co/HnIby8TxLQ— Waterford City & County Council (@WaterfordCounci) October 13, 2022
