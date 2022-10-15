Search

15 Oct 2022

‘Spooky Tunnel’ returns to Waterford in 2022

'Spooky Tunnel' returns to Waterford in 2022

The 2022 ‘Spooky Tunnel’ experience will be in place for the public to enjoy from Friday 28th October to Thursday 3rd November.

15 Oct 2022 12:33 PM

The 2022 ‘Spooky Tunnel’ experience will be in place for the public to enjoy from Friday 28th October to Thursday 3rd November.

This Halloween installation is free to attend. It is a ‘walk through experience’ that promises to be a sight to behold for all age groups! This year’s experience promises to be extra special as it sees the return of this popular event following a break due to pandemic restrictions in 2020 and 2021.

Ballyvoyle Tunnel is an almost 400 metre-long brick lined tunnel which was constructed during the 1870s. Its dimly lit recesses and arched ceiling are fantastically atmospheric at any time of year and form the perfect backdrop for a ‘spooktacular’ Halloween-themed display. 2018 was the first year of the experience and people were blown away by the sights and sounds of Samhain! Word of mouth quickly spread about the experience and visitor figures recorded at the tunnel were over twice those recorded for the same period in late October 2017. This was replicated and even surpassed in 2019. All involved are anticipating a similar response from members of the public this year.

Commenting on the return of the ‘Spooky Tunnel’ Cllr. John O’Leary, Mayor of Waterford City and County said that “it is absolutely fantastic to see the return of the Spooky Tunnel once again this year. This has been a Halloween event which is unique to Waterford Greenway. It highlights how the Greenway has continued to evolve over the years and offers a visitor experience that sets it apart from other amenities. Best of luck to all involved!”

The spooky tunnel experience will once again add greatly to other Halloween themed events taking place along Waterford Greenway including the fantastically atmospheric and scary 'Wicked Woods' event at Carriganore Woods, near SETU; along with events at Waterford Suir Valley Railway and at Coach House Coffee amongst others.

News

