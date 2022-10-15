WEATHER ALERT: Met Eireann issues multiple Status Yellow warnings for Waterford

Met Éireann has issued a number of Status Yellow warnings for Waterford and 11 other counties with conditions set to batter the country over the weekend.

Met Éireann this morning issued a Status Yellow thunderstorm warning for Munster, Donegal, Connacht, predicting there will be "further heavy showers and thunderstorms" today coupled with strong and gusty south-westerly winds and possible falls of hail.

Disruption is expected including spot flooding and dangerous road conditions, especially near coasts. The warning is in place until 9pm on Saturday night.

Looking ahead to Sunday, the national forecaster has issued a Status Yellow rain and wind warning for Munster and Connacht which comes into effect at 1pm on Sunday through to 10pm that night. Met Eireann predicts "a spell of heavy rain will move northwards along with strengthening southeasterly winds" with "disruption is expected including spot flooding".

Also in effect for Sunday, a Status Yellow wind warning has been issued for Clare, Donegal, Galway, Leitrim, Mayo and Sligo with the warning coming into effect at 10pm on Sunday night through to 12pm on Monday with "southeasterly winds, veering southwesterly will reach mean speeds of 50 - 65km/h with gusts of 90 - 110km/h, higher near coasts and exposed areas."

A third status yellow wind warning - for Limerick and Kerry - is due to come into effect at 10pm on Sunday.

"Very windy on Sunday night. Southerly winds, veering southwesterly will reach mean speeds of 50km/h - 65km/h with gusts of 90km/h - 110km/h, higher near coasts and exposed areas," states the warning which was issued this Saturday afternoon and which will remain valid until 6am on Monday."